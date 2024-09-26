Local

Check your flight: Most Central Florida airports open as Hurricane Helene strengthens

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Most Central Florida airports open Thursday as Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen. FILE IMAGE: Orlando Int'l Airport (WFTV Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is currently open for normal operations.

However, airport officials say airlines may make last-minute changes to flight schedules.

So they urge you to contact your airline directly.

You can also monitor MCO’s live flight status page for possible delays and cancelations.

Orlando Executive Airport also remained open Thursday morning.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said crews have been taking precautionary measures in advance of Hurricane Helene.

GOAA said storm preps have included securing outdoor equipment, lowering water levels in ponds, removing certain signage, checking emergency generators, and pruning trees.

GOAA said safety is a priority and airport officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Helene through the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Meantime, Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 2 a.m. Thursday because of Helene.

The airport said it will remain closed to the public until after the storm passes.

Officials said they will then check for possible damage and reopen the airport as soon as it is safe to do so.

Other Central Florida airports, including Orlando Sanford International and Daytona Beach International Airport, continued normal operations as of Thursday morning.

Those airports also reminded travelers to check directly with their airlines to keep informed of any possible changes to flights.

Most Read