Hurricane Helene: Tips to keep your pets safe

The American Humane said that by having a plan and practicing it, one can be prepared to act immediately.

American Humane said before a storm, people should complete the following:

Microchip pets or put a tag on their collar with your name, address, and cellphone number so they may be returned quickly in case you are separated from them.

Evacuate your family and pets as early as you can, and remember to take your disaster preparedness kit for your pets.

Bring pets inside; bring outdoor animals inside.

Review your evacuation plan and double-check emergency supplies, bowls, water, and food.

Have a carrier at the ready.

If your family must evacuate, take your pets with you.

Here are other ways to prepare to keep your pets safe:

