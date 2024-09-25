Local

Hurricane Helene: Tips to keep your pets safe

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Helene continues to intensify Wednesday evening and is now forecast to become a Category 4 major hurricane near landfall.

The American Humane said that by having a plan and practicing it, one can be prepared to act immediately.

American Humane said before a storm, people should complete the following:

  • Microchip pets or put a tag on their collar with your name, address, and cellphone number so they may be returned quickly in case you are separated from them.
  • Evacuate your family and pets as early as you can, and remember to take your disaster preparedness kit for your pets.
  • Bring pets inside; bring outdoor animals inside.
  • Review your evacuation plan and double-check emergency supplies, bowls, water, and food.
  • Have a carrier at the ready.
  • If your family must evacuate, take your pets with you.

Here are other ways to prepare to keep your pets safe:

