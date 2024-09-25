Hurricane Helene: Tips to keep your pets safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Helene continues to intensify Wednesday evening and is now forecast to become a Category 4 major hurricane near landfall.
The American Humane said that by having a plan and practicing it, one can be prepared to act immediately.
American Humane said before a storm, people should complete the following:
- Microchip pets or put a tag on their collar with your name, address, and cellphone number so they may be returned quickly in case you are separated from them.
- Evacuate your family and pets as early as you can, and remember to take your disaster preparedness kit for your pets.
- Bring pets inside; bring outdoor animals inside.
- Review your evacuation plan and double-check emergency supplies, bowls, water, and food.
- Have a carrier at the ready.
- If your family must evacuate, take your pets with you.
Here are other ways to prepare to keep your pets safe:
- List of hotels that accept pets.
- Link to pet-friendly emergency shelters.
- Link to an Emergency Route Planner (It will show you hotels and shelters that accept pets along the route you enter).
- Tips from the American Humane Society on preparing your pet for hurricanes.
