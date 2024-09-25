Hurricane Helene: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Helene approaches, Central Florida’s attractions are closely monitoring the storm.

Channel 9 is keeping tabs on possible modifications at local theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort

The theme park said Universal Volcano Bay will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26.

Universal Orlando Resort released the following statement regarding Tropical Storm Helene on social media.

Below is Universal Orlando Resorts weather policy

“In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed.”

Click here to read more about Universal Orlando severe weather policy.

Walt Disney World

The theme park released the following statement regarding Hurricane Helene:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Click here to read more about Walt Disney World’s weather policy.

SeaWorld Orlando & Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both offer a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.

“Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.”

The theme parks have not issued a statement yet specific to Hurricane Helene.

Click here for more information on SeaWorld Orlando weather policy. Click here to read more on Busch Gardens policy.

LEGOLAND Florida

The theme park has not issued a statement yet specific to Hurricane Helene. But it does have a severe weather policy in place.

“If the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Central Florida area — or for your place of residence — within seven days preceding your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit without any penalties or fees imposed by LEGOLAND and/or Merlin Entertainments.”

Click here to read more about the LEGOLAND severe weather policy

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group