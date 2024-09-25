ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Helene will continue to gain strength Wednesday as it moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday morning, Helene’s track is still aiming to impact the Big Bend area of Florida.

The storm is sitting off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Photos: Tropical Storm Helene gains strength as hurricane warnings issued in part of Florida

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Tropical Storm Helene gains strength as hurricane warnings issued in part of Florida

Helene will follow a similar track as Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Idalia.

Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall Thursday night in Florida.

Watch: Parts of Florida still recovering from Hurricane Debby prepare for Helene

Our biggest threat in Central Florida will be from Helene’s rain bands.

Those storms had a chance of producing isolated tornados, especially Thursday evening.

Watch: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Spotty power outages and localized flooding are possible.

As of Wednesday morning, the worst weather will stay west of Central Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Helene and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group