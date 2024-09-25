Hurricane Helene: These shelters are open in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Hurricane Helene.
See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.
Orange County
- All shelters will open at 7:30 a.m.
- No ID’s required
- Pet Friendly
Orlando
Barnett Park (General Population Shelter)
- 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Winter Garden
West Orange Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)
- 309 S.W. Crown Point Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winter Park
Goldenrod Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)
- 4863 N. Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792
Orange County residents requiring a Special Needs/Medical Shelter, please dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.
Marion County
Ocala
Westport High School
- 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481
- Citizens with special needs can check into the shelter at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
- The shelter will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
Sumter County
Webster
Sumter Fairgrounds
- 7620 SR 471, Webster, FL 33597
- Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.
Wildwood Community Center (Special needs shelter)
- 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785
- Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.
Lake County
Leesburg
Leesburg Elementary School (General Population Shelter)
- 2229 South St, Leesburg, FL 34748
- Date and Time: 9/26 8 a.m. to 9/27 7 a.m.
- Pet Friendly
- Will accept special needs
