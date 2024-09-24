Parts of Florida still recovering from Hurricane Debby prepare for Helene

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — People who live on Florida’s Gulf Coast are bracing for the possible impact of a major hurricane.

The storm could hit the same area that is still recovering from Hurricane Debby.

Debby made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida in early August.

Many homeowners are still dealing with the damage left behind by heavy rains and floods.

The Booher family in Manatee County said they lost everything when several feet of water came into their home.

“Overwhelmed. Just too much for us. We’re 84. At that age, it’s hard to handle,” said homeowner Ron Booher.

Emergency officials on the west coast of Florida are telling people to start taking the necessary precautions now.

The next storm is forecast to bring more flood waters and damaging winds later this week.

