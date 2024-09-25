Sumter County officials ask residents to ‘review their housing options’ ahead of Hurricane Helene

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County officials and residents are making preparations ahead of Hurricane Helene.

A sandbag operation was open Wednesday, and residents concerned about isolated flooding picked up sandbags to protect their property.

Residents near Lake Panasoffkee said the close-knit community would hunker down together during the storm.

“Neighbors look out for one another. Some of the elderly people, we always check on them make sure they’re going to be alright,” said Charles Pennington, who has lived in Lake Panasoffkee for several decades.

Read: Hurricane Helene: These shelters are open in Central Florida

On Wednesday, Sumter County officials announced they would open two shelter locations, and officials are urging residents to review their housing options.

County officials recommend that the residents of The Villages shelter be put in place.

According to the county, “Residents of The Villages development can take comfort in knowing that homes in this community were built above the 100-year floodplain and constructed to withstand predicted wind speeds.”

Read: Hurricane Helene: These Florida theme parks are closed for inclement weather

For more information on sheltering in place, visit www.sumterprepares.com .

Meanwhile, the following Sumter County Shelters will open on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 a.m. :

General Population Shelter: Sumter Fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471, Webster, FL 33597.

Special Needs Shelter: Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Read: Hurricane Helene: These schools announce closures

The county advises the following groups to consider evacuating or moving to a shelter:

Residents in mobile, manufactured, modular homes or recreational vehicles

Those living in low-lying, flood-prone areas near the river

Individuals with special needs

Anyone who feels unsafe staying alone

“Plan to stay with a friend or family member in a safe area if possible,” said David Casto, Director of Emergency Management for Sumter County. “If you plan to evacuate, have a destination and make travel arrangements early. Use local shelters only as a last resort, and remember to bring essential items like medications.”

Due to Helene, Sumter District Schools announced they would close on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, SECO Energy has stated they are monitoring the storm’s path and all employees are on high alert and ready to respond to needs after the storm.

“Crews are fueling up and prepping trucks with all necessary supplies and materials for any outages that may occur as a result of the hurricane. SECO Energy has dedicated staff assigned to monitor the power system and weather on a daily, 24-hour basis.” said a spokesperson for Seco Energy.

You can monitor active outages following the storm at the link here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group