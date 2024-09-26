WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene at 9 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has planned a Thursday morning news conference to address the latest on Hurricane Helene.

The governor and other state officials will speak from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

The news conference is set for 9 a.m.

Helene has grown to a Category 2 storm and is expected to further intensify before making landfall along Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday night.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida’s directors of Emergency Management and Transportation.

Major General John Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida, will also be on hand.

