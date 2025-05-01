Brevard County women arrested after starving puppy found inside home, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said two women were arrested on charges of animal abuse.

A local rescuer was called to check in on a puppy and found it malnourished, deputies said.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Keishawna Mass and Alexza Ramos refused to allow Brevard County Animal Control to check on the animal, so deputies got involved.

The women said they were unaware the dog was hungry and had gone without food.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group