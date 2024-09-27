LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Big Bend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Helene has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend as a Category 4 major hurricane.

The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River.

This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry.

Winds are at 140 mph with a minimum pressure of 938 mb.

This is the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend area in recorded history.

