LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Big Bend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Helene has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend as a Category 4 major hurricane.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The storm made landfall just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River.
This is 10 miles west-southwest of Perry.
Winds are at 140 mph with a minimum pressure of 938 mb.
This is the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend area in recorded history.
TIMELINE: Hurricane Helene updates Sept. 26
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group