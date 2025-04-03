These 2024 hurricane names will never be used again due to massive damage, over 300 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — The names of three of last year’s hurricanes will never be used again.

The World Meteorological Organization announced it on Wednesday.

Hurricane Beryl struck in June as the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, killing 68 people.

Then, in August, Hurricane Helene slammed Florida and the Carolinas, leaving 249 dead.

Days later, Hurricane Milton hit Florida, causing massive damage.

Together, the three storms killed over 300 people and caused $119 billion in damage.

Their names will be replaced in the 2030 hurricane season by Brianna, Holly, and Miguel.

