Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

If you are looking for information to evacuate before a storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.

For the Federal Aviation Administration’s major airport status, visit the FAA’s National Airspace System. You can also search for specific flights using FlightAware.

For gas availability, visit GasBuddy.

For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, use apps such as Waze or Google Maps.

To find a hotel room, use a travel website or app, such as Hotels.com, Expedia, Travelocity, Kayak, etc. Be prepared to search multiple sites as finding a room may be a challenge if a large evacuation order is issued. Pet owners can search online to find pet-friendly hotels. Can’t afford a hotel room? Here are some other potential evacuation options. Airbnb has its Open Homes program during a disaster. The Red Cross will have a list of shelters.

Once you secure a room, learn tips on how to survive a hurricane while in a hotel.

