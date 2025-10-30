Melissa is marching toward Bermuda as a Category 2 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa is quickly racing toward Bermuda, where hurricane conditions are expected Thursday night.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 105 mph, keeping Melissa a Category 2 storm.

Hurricane Warnings continue for Bermuda.

Little change in intensity is expected Thursday night, and Melissa should begin to weaken early Friday.

The hurricane will continue to move to the northeast over the next several days.

It will pass to the northwest of Bermuda on Thursday night.

Hurricane conditions are anticipated to begin in Bermuda on Thursday night, with tropical storm-force winds arriving Thursday evening.

Some minor rainfall is also likely with Melissa over Bermuda.

Hurricane Melissa was the most powerful landfalling hurricane in the Atlantic basin in 90 years when it slammed into Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon, with winds of 185 mph.

The storm went on to produce a swath of damage over eastern Cuba and the southern Bahamas.

Eye on the Tropics: 10/30/25

