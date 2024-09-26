Utility companies across Central Florida brace for Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Workers with multiple utility companies are getting ready to respond to Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region later Thursday evening.

“This will be the second trip of the year,” said Mike Atout, Lead Line Tech with Orlando Utilities Commission. “the most dangerous part of the work is after the storm. And the limbs that continue to fall, and the down power lines, obviously, they can still be hot.”

Atout is joining the team effort from Orlando and is headed to the Big Bend to help with storm damage. Meanwhile, over 1,000 workers from OUC are also monitoring the weather and will be ready to act as needed.

“We are working on a 24-hour plan to have coverage here in Orlando 24 hours a day, starting tomorrow until Helene passes,” said Chris Taylor, Electric Construction Manager at OUC.

OUC is not the only one on alert. Duke Energy has 8,000 responders scattered throughout the state already on standby since Wednesday. 4,000 of them are based out of The Villages in Sumter County.

“We’re looking at storm surge, strong winds, flooding, things of that nature,” said Audrey Stasko with Duke Energy Florida. “We have to make sure that we’re prepared, no matter the circumstance, to keep that power flowing to our customers.”

About 18,000 utility workers are in a position to help restore power, and Governor DeSantis expects that number to increase.

“We continue to have thousands of linemen pouring into the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday. “They are being amassed, and once the storm passes, they will go and work on power restoration.”

Numbers and websites you will need in case of a power outage

OUC

Update your contact information. Customers should log in to their my.OUC.com account to ensure their contact information is current.

Customers should log in to their account to ensure their contact information is current. Sign up for outage alerts. Customer can receive power restoration updates via text message. To sign up, text REG to 69682 or visit OUC.com/alerts . Alerts are available in English and Spanish. OUC’s Outage Map is also a great resource for information.

Customer can receive power restoration updates via text message. To sign up, text to or visit . Alerts are available in English and Spanish. OUC’s is also a great resource for information. Visit OUC.com/StormCenter . This website resource provides customers with important safety tips for before, during and after severe weather occurs.

Duke Energy

Sign up for alerts and know how to report a power outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts . If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report it online or through the mobile app, or call 800.228.8485.

. If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report it online or through the mobile app, or call 800.228.8485. Understand how Duke Energy restores power . It happens through a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities, as well as the greatest number of customers, as safely and quickly as possible.

FPL

·Customers dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment should finalize their family emergency plan for backup power.

Quickly download the FPL app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to your account by texting the word “App” to MyFPL (69375).

For more safety tips, visit FPL.com/Storm.

