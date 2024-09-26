Florida’s Big Bend prepares for catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Channel 9 investigative reporter Shannon Butler is in Florida’s Big Bend area as residents prepare for catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene.

Many have already evacuated the area as Helene is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Thursday night.

Some businesses are boarded up, and local leaders are asking people to evaluate for safety.

The region is still recovering after Hurricane Debby damaged homes and caused major flooding in early August.

Debby was only a Category 1 storm when it came ashore.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage from around the Panhandle and Big Bend as Helene arrives and after the storm.

