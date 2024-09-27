U.S. Coast Guard save a man and his dog in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The United Coast Guard Southeast Division rescued one person and their dog from a sailboat off the coast of Sanibel Island Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the boat was found approximately 25 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.

The survivor hailed the Coast Guard on the radio to get assistance.

USCG says the person and their dog are safe.

