Real ID requirements arrive at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up, Orlando travelers!

As of Wednesday, the Real ID requirement is in effect at airport security.

Do you have a gold star on your Florida driver’s license or ID?

If your answer is “yes,” you’re ready to fly domestically.

Florida REAL ID

No gold star? You can still fly for now, but expect extra security steps and longer waits at Orlando International Airport.

Other accepted forms of identification include U.S. passports and federal IDs.

What’s the bottom line if you plan to travel through MCO or any airport, for that matter?

Check your ID for the gold star. If it’s not there, get your Real ID asap to avoid extra stress at airport security or even the risk of ruined travel plans.

Real ID in effect as of May 7 FILE IMAGE: Real ID sign

