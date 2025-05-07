Local

Structural damage prompts evacuation at Clearwater condominiums

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The South Beach Condos III have been evacuated, according to the Clearwater police.

Residents at the condominiums have been evacuated after evaluators found cracks in a pillar.

CPD says motorists should avoid Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key for the near future.

