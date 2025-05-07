Structural damage prompts evacuation at Clearwater condominiums

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The South Beach Condos III have been evacuated, according to the Clearwater police.

Residents at the condominiums have been evacuated after evaluators found cracks in a pillar.

CPD says motorists should avoid Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key for the near future.

We’re on scene along with @clearwaterfire at South Beach Condos III at 1460 Gulf Blvd. All of the residents have been evacuated as personnel evaluate the structure of the building after cracks were found in a pillar. pic.twitter.com/OLaQMhHSNU — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 6, 2025

