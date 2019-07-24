1 injured after kitchen fire sparks blaze in Altamonte Springs condo

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Residents say a kitchen fire sparked a blaze that seriously damaged an Altamonte Springs condo.
Seminole County firefighters said one person sustained a minor injury in the fire, which broke out around 3 a.m. at Hidden Springs Condos. They said that person refused treatment.
More than 20 people evacuated the building Thursday morning as firefighters investigated the blaze.
Resident Jamie Osario said the four people inside the apartment when the fire started were lucky to escape without serious injury.
Firefighters said the unit where the fire started is uninhabitable. They said smoke entered two other condos during the blaze, but neither was damaged.
Seminole county fire on scene of apartment fire. Family that lives inside the apartment told me everyone is ok now. Fire crews say 1 person was hurt. 4 people were inside unit. Family told me fire started after some one was cooking in kitchen. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pb6zTg4KH1— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) July 24, 2019
Family shared with me they won’t be able to go back inside their apartment today. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OIvWDa7he7— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) July 24, 2019
