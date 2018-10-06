  • 1 injured in shooting near Camping World Stadium

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was injured Friday evening in a shooting at an apartment building near Camping World Stadium, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the building at West Pine Street near South Tampa Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Tami Edwards said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Grandson of woman, 83, killed in Orlando shootout arrested on attempted murder charge

    The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Edwards said.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories