1 injured in shooting near Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was injured Friday evening in a shooting at an apartment building near Camping World Stadium, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the building at West Pine Street near South Tampa Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Tami Edwards said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Edwards said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
NEW: @OrlandoPolice tell us one person was shot and they are being transported to the hospital. They did not give us details on that person’s condition. Investigators are questioning witnesses right now. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/O3EjdfNcP0— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) October 6, 2018
There’s an officer with his long gun out on the second floor of this apartment building along Central near Tampa. People are sitting in lawn chairs down below, inside the crime scene. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aXsUP3u91G— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) October 6, 2018
