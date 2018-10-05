0 Grandson of 83-year-old woman killed in Orlando shooting arrested on attempted murder charge

ORLANDO, Fla. - 8:50 p.m. UPDATE:

The Orange County Sheriff Office arrested Cory Steplight, 25, of Orlando, Thursday evening on charges of attempted first-degree murder, jail records said.

Previous story:

Orange County deputies have issued an arrest warrant for the grandson of an 83-year-old woman killed in an exchange of gunfire that also hurt four other people.

Deputies said they believe Cory Steplight fired at four people inside a home on 24th Street in Orlando on Saturday.

Steplight also goes by the names Lil Kirk and Kurt, deputies said.

Deputies believe the shootings stemmed from a fight between Steplight and another suspect, Billy Desrosiers, who is already in custody. Investigators believe the argument was over money.

A witness said an unidentified friend of Steplight’s was the first to open fire. Steplight’s 83-year-old grandmother Ruby Steplight was killed in the shootout. Deputies have charged Desrosiers with her death.

Cory Steplight is no stranger to law enforcement or to news headlines. When he was 12 years old, police arrested him for allegedly trying to swallow crack cocaine to hide evidence.

A year later, a 13-year-old Cory Steplight was implicated in the murder of Marcus Mason. Cory Steplight was acquitted of the murder but convicted of stealing the victim’s truck for its expensive rims and stereo system.

Bryan Nevarez, who was 15 years old at the time of Mason’s murder, is now serving a 30-year sentence.

Channel 9 covered the sentencing in 2008. Ruby Steplight was in court as her grandson was sentenced to a year in jail and 10 months probation.

Video from that day shows the judge warning the younger Steplight never to return to the home of the grandmother who raised him.

“If I give you a chance, I expect you to do the best with it. If you throw it away, then I send you to prison,” said Judge Julie O’Kane in 2008.

A decade later, Steplight was still living at his grandmother’s home when the shootings happened.

In the decade since that day, Cory Steplight was arrested several times on weapons, drug and domestic violence charges. He was convicted on some charges, but cleared on others and was serving probation.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting, or of Cory Steplight’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

