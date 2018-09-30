0 Man arrested in Orange County shootout that killed 83-year-old woman, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A suspect was arrested late Saturday after an 83-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured during a shootout in south Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 29-year-old Billy Desrosiers was arrested and charged with first degree murder with a firearm in connection with the death of Ruby Steplight.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, homicide detectives believe the deadly shooting was retaliation for an incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Steplight was shot and killed after a group of people inside a black car pulled up along the sidewalk on the 1700 block of 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue around 2:50 p.m. and open fired, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, some of the people on the sidewalk appeared to have returned fire.

Witnesses said multiple shots were fired.

Five total people were shot, including Steplight, who died at the scene. The other 4 sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Two of those 4 were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Another was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital, and the other was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

Deputies are working to piece together what happened, but said they are not getting a lot of cooperation from people who live in the neighborhood.

Patricia Lewis knew Steplight for 40 years. They went to church together every Sunday.

"You live all this life and then this happens to you. Oh lord, I just can't believe this she's gone," said Lewis.

Lewis shared a photo of Steplight from a recent church service. She said going to church Sunday won't be the same.

"I'm trying to think about what I'm going to do not picking her up tomorrow it will feel funny. Feel funny, not picking her up," she said.

Officials did not immediately release details regarding the victims.



