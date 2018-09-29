1 killed, 4 injured in south Orange County shootout, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was killed and four other people were injured during a shootout in south Orange County Saturday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. along the 1700 block of 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue, deputies said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a black car pulled up and began shooting at a group of people on the sidewalk, some of whom appear to have returned fire.
Witnesses said multiple shots were fired.
Five people were shot, including a woman who died at the scene. The other 4 sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
Two of those 4 were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Another was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital, and the other was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.
Deputies are working to piece together what happened, but said they are not getting a lot of cooperation from people who live in the neighborhood.
Officials did not immediately release details regarding the victims.
#Update: Orange County Sheriff says 5 people were shot on 24th Street just before 3pm today. A female victim has died. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/OBaO89kshf— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) September 29, 2018
