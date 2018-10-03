0 Report: Shooting that killed 83-year-old woman started with fight over money

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing an 83-year-old woman and another person allegedly shot them inside their home, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report released Wednesday.

Deputies said 29-year-old Billy Desrosiers was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. They said witnesses picked him out of a lineup.

Ruby Steplight was fatally shot after someone in a gray car pulled up along the sidewalk on the 1700 block of 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Saturday and opened fire, deputies said.

The shooting started when Desrosiers came over to the house to get money from Ruby Steplight's 25-year-old relative, Corey Steplight, according to the incident report.

The two began fighting on the sidewalk in front of the home, and one witness said Desrosiers wrapped his hands around Corey Steplight's neck and said, "Give me my money," the report states.

At that point, a friend of Corey's pulled up along the sidewalk in a gray car and began shooting at Desrosiers, according to the report.

Desrosiers then ran to his home up the road, got a handgun, and returned to the Steplights' home, walking into the kitchen and firing at the people inside, the report states.

Five people were shot in all, including Steplight, who died at the scene. The other four sustained injuries that were non-life-threatening, deputies said. One of the victims who survived is Steplight's 14-year-old granddaughter.

Though the investigation is ongoing, homicide detectives believe the deadly shooting was done in retaliation for an incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Desrosiers told investigators that he intended to fatally shoot the woman and her granddaughter after an altercation with one of Steplight's relatives left his girlfriend injured, an arrest report said.

He said he later decided the girl was too young to die, the report said.

Kevin Steplight, the victim's son, said he left for 30 minutes and returned to a bullet-riddled home.

"They shot through the window and eventually they opened up the side door," he said. "I guess my mom was standing right there in the kitchen."

Deputies are working to piece together what happened, but said they are not getting a lot of cooperation from people who live in the neighborhood.

Patricia Lewis knew Ruby Steplight for 40 years. They went to church together every Sunday.

"You live all this life and then this happens to you. Oh, Lord. I just can't believe this. She's gone," said Lewis.

Lewis shared a photo of Ruby Steplight from a recent church service. She said going to church Sunday won't be the same.

"I'm trying to think about what I'm going to do not picking her up tomorrow. It will feel funny," she said.

Officials did not immediately release details regarding the other victims.

A vigil was held Monday evening for Ruby Steplight.

"I just loved her so much. I'm (going to) miss her. I'm missing her now," said Joe Brown, a family friend.

