Mysterious cracks in Kissimmee condo complex force evacuations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Officials in Kissimmee said Wednesday the Sun Lake Condos on Sun Lake Court are no longer safe for residents.
Residents have been dealing with cracks in the foundation and dips in the lawns.
As a result, people in 16 units at the complex were forced to evacuate.
The cracks appeared Monday morning around 7 a.m. after residents reported what they thought was an earthquake and then a huge boom.
County officials said the sound was of the foundation shifting. They declared the building unsafe, forcing the families to move out.
"You're just trying to figure out, ‘Okay, do I need a storage container? Can I find another place?’ But there's never enough time to get all of those things done,” said Dana Briggs, a renter at the complex.
County officials have not determined what caused the building’s foundation to shift.
