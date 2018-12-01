1 killed, 1 injured in shooting south of Sanford airport, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was killed and another was injured during a shooting in a neighborhood near the Sanford airport late Friday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Antonio Alston, 23, was shot around 10:54 p.m. along the 3300 block of Sanford Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Related Headlines
A short time later, deputies learned that a second victim, 26-year-old Senoula Presendieu, had been shot and was taken to the hospital earlier in the evening.
Read: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ removed from radio station’s playlist
Presendieu is not cooperating with investigators, deputies said.
Witnesses told investigators some sort of fight between four men outside a house on Sanford Avenue escalated when one of the men pulled out a handgun and began firing at Alston and Presendieu.
The shooter and another man fled the scene and have not yet been located, deputies said.
Investigators said they have identified everyone involved in the shooting and are working strong leads to track down the suspects.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).
FATAL SHOOTING: @SeminoleSO detectives are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Sanford. It happened yesterday around 11pm on Sanford Ave. near Poinsetta Drive. A 23yo man is dead, while a 26yo man is injured. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/vkAx3fPyyD— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}