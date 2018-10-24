1 killed in Wedgefield trailer fire

WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - One person is dead after a fire swept through a Wedgefield trailer home early Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The trailer home at 1351 Sherman St. caught fire around midnight, firefighters said.
Thirteen units responded to the scene.
One person was transported to Florida Hospital East.
Video courtesy @OrangeCoSheriff of the house fire on Sherman Ave earlier this morning. Live update at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/d74xDyFhDa— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 24, 2018
13 units on scene of a fatal house fire. 1 patient transported to FHE. State Fire Marshal is on scene to conduct investigation. Media staging area near Old Cheney and Sherman. pic.twitter.com/EGH0xuaE2P— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 24, 2018
House Fire: 1351 Sherman Street. Trailer fire. PIO en route. Will confirm a media staging area soon.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 24, 2018
