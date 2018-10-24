  • 1 killed in Wedgefield trailer fire

    By: Chip Skambis

    WEDGEFIELD, Fla. - One person is dead after a fire swept through a Wedgefield trailer home early Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The trailer home at 1351 Sherman St. caught fire around midnight, firefighters said. 

    Thirteen units responded to the scene.

    One person was transported to Florida Hospital East. 
     

