Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man has died after a Friday night shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Aloma Avenue in Winter Park, near the Sun Bay Apartments, around 9:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the adult man and a 17-year-old man who had both been shot.

Investigators said the teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be OK.

Read: Bodycam video released in shooting that claimed Marion County mother’s life

Deputies said the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group