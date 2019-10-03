1 missing, 1 man drowns in Seminole County lake near Walmart, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are investigating a drowning at a lake Thursday evening.
Investigators said one man drowned and another person remains missing after a canoe was found submerged in water at Border Lake.
Deputies believe the two men might have been fishing.
Officials plan to suspend the search at sunset, but will resume Friday.
Victim information has not yet been released.
