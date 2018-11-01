  • 1 person injured in shooting involving deputy in Port Orange

    By: Jason Kelly

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One person was injured late Wednesday in a shooting involving a deputy at a gas station in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called at about 10:45 p.m. to a 7-Eleven at Taylor Road and South Williamson Boulevard.

    Investigators said one person was shot and the deputy was uninjured.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

