1 person injured in shooting involving deputy in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One person was injured late Wednesday in a shooting involving a deputy at a gas station in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 10:45 p.m. to a 7-Eleven at Taylor Road and South Williamson Boulevard.
Investigators said one person was shot and the deputy was uninjured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Can confirm a deputy-involved shooting incident at 10:45pm tonight at 7-Eleven, 1632 Taylor Road, Port Orange. Subject has GSW and deputy is not injured. More details will be out - please stand by.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 1, 2018
