0 Police: Baby found safe after being kidnapped in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A 6-month-old girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex after being kidnapped from a business, the Holly Hill Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 3:15 p.m. to Arrow Service and Towing at Carswell Avenue and 6th Street near Ridgewood Avenue after someone called 911 to report that the girl had been kidnapped.

"According to witnesses, a white Lancer vehicle entered the parking lot of the Arrow Wrecker Service to conduct business," Holly Hill police Chief Stephen Aldrich said. "A female occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle to conduct business."

Investigators said the suspect got out of the Mitsubishi Lancer and entered a brownish-gray GMC Yukon SUV owned by the business.

"Both vehicles then fled the wrecker yard, leaving the female that originally exited the vehicle," Aldrich said. "It was then immediately reported that an infant that the female was (watching) was in the white Lancer that fled the lot."

Police said the girl and the Mitsubishi Lancer were found at the Clifton Apartments on Clifton Avenue near 3rd Street.

The GMC Yukon has not yet been found, investigators said.

Police said they are searching for the suspects who stole both vehicles.

No other details were given.

Stolen lancer with 6 month old girl inside towed away. The girl is back with her family pic.twitter.com/BFIhJoTwTJ — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 31, 2018

Actively working a stolen vehicle and Kidnapping of an infant. Fortunately, we found the child and have several people of interest. — Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPolice) October 31, 2018

Police are checking the car for prints pic.twitter.com/xpG51ieFi9 — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 31, 2018

