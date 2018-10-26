Man accused of kidnapping child at OIA out of jail

KISSIMEE, Fla. - Residents of a Kissimmee neighborhood where a man accused of trying to kidnap a child owns a home say they are concerned that the suspect is out of jail.
Alfredo Sanchez, 42, was arrested two weeks ago after Orlando police said he grabbed an 8-year-old girl around the waist and tried to walk away.
They said it happened in the middle of a terminal at Orlando International Airport.
Read: 'This is my girl': Witnesses prevent suspect from kidnapping child, police say
Sanchez’s wife, who has a restraining order against him, said he’s unpredictable.
Since his arrest, he has posted his $20,000 bond and is out of jail.
Kissimmee resident Joseph Gonzalez recently moved into the neighborhood where Sanchez owns a home and where Sanchez’s wife and daughter still live.
Read: 'He's very unpredictable,' says wife of man accused of trying to kidnap girl at OIA
Even though Sanchez has been ordered to stay 500 feet away from his old home, people in the neighborhood said it’s concerning to know someone suspected of trying to kidnap a child in such a busy place is back on the street.
“I have nieces, I have a sister. You know, I have cousins here and I don’t want anything like that to happen. I wouldn’t be able to handle it,” said Gonzalez.
Sanchez’s wife said she was told that deputies have stepped up patrols in the area
