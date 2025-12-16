Woman arrested after driving over 110 mph on I-4, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after driving dangerously on Interstate 4, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Lindsay Nowicke was clocked going more than 110 mph on I-4 last week.

Investigators said Nowicke was weaving through heavy traffic at a high rate of speed.

Nowicke was arrested and charged with excessive speed and accused of endangering others.

