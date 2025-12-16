“It’s Bo Time!” Bojangles opens new location in Central Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Bojangles officially opened its new location in Melbourne on Tuesday with a special preview event for first responders.

The new restaurant is located at 5155 N. Wickham Road, at the intersection of N. Wickham Road and Business Center Boulevard, a major retail thoroughfare in the city.

Bojangles is known for its Southern-style chicken, biscuits, and made-from-scratch tea, a staple since its founding in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C.

Bojangles has significantly expanded since opening its first location. Today, it boasts more than 851 locations across 18 states.

The restaurant chain specializes in breakfast items and traditional Southern dishes.

As part of its growth strategy, Bojangles has announced plans for further expansion, including potential openings in cities like Orlando.

