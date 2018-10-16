'He's very unpredictable,' says wife of man accused of trying to kidnap girl at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 49-year-old Kissimmee man accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl Saturday at Orlando International Airport remained jailed Tuesday.
Police said Alfredo Sanchez approached the girl, wrapped his arms around her waist and tried to walked away with her as he shouted, "This is my girl."
Nelia Sanchez, the suspect's estranged wife, said Tuesday that her husband is "very unpredictable" and "dangerous." She said he has behaved violently toward her.
She said she has a restraining order against her husband.
"I was shocked at what happened to this little girl. I felt horrible (about) how it happened," Nelia Sanchez said. "I don't know what his intentions were. We have a daughter, and he was supposed to have her on the weekend, every weekend."
In 2008, Alfredo Sanchez was accused of masterminding a baseball bat attack in Taunton, Massachuessetts, against someone his wife had dated, records said.
According to records, in 2003, Sanchez was charged with false imprisonment and making terroristic threats in Philadelphia.
Prosecutors dropped the charges in both cases, records said.
A witness, who asked to not be identified, told Channel 9 on Tuesday that he helped restrain Alfredo Sanchez after the girl was freed from his arms.
He said he he ran from one side of the airport's east checkpoint to the other side to help the girl's family.
Alfredo Sanchez is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail, but a hold placed on his detention prevents him from being freed on bail.
