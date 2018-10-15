ORLANDO, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is facing charges after police said he attempted to abduct a child Saturday at Orlando International Airport.
Police said Alfredo Sanchez, 49, walked up behind the 8-year-old victim, wrapped his arms around her waist and walked away.
Witnesses said the child was screaming and Sanchez yelled, “This is my girl.”
Two of the witnesses knew something wasn’t right and held Sanchez to the ground until police arrived, according to a police report.
An officer at the airport heard the child’s screams and saw Transportation Security Administration agents yelling into their radios to respond to the B side exit.
When the officer got to the scene, he saw Sanchez lying on the ground with his hands behind his back and two witnesses holding him down, according to the report.
Police said the child was not physically injured, but was “obviously traumatized by the suspect."
The officer called for backup and based on witness and the child’s mother’s statements, he believes that Sanchez tried to kidnap the child.
Sanchez is being held in jail without bond.
