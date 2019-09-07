  • 1 suspect killed, 2 sought after gunfire injures woman at apartment complex during home invasion

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot while asleep in her apartment Friday morning after bullets started flying during a home invasion at a nearby apartment that left one suspect dead, Orange County deputies said.

    Deputies said the gunfire started after three suspects committed a home invasion at an apartment in Los Robles Apartments on Silver Star Road around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

    Deputies said one of the suspects, a male in his late 30s, was found with a gunshot wound in the complex. Deputies said he transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

    Deputies said the woman, who was sleeping inside a different apartment, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to ORMC.

    "I realized I got shot," the woman said. "I only hear one little sound and I run to the bathroom. My baby was sleeping in the playpen."

    The victim showed Channel 9 where the bullet struck her behind the ear.

    "I was feeling burning in my neck, so I told them 'I got shot please come and help me," the victim said. 

    The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the home invasion and shooting are ongoing.

    Deputies said they have not identified any of the suspects, but that two men are still being sought.

