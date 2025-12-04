Home prices projected to decline next year across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Homebuyers in Central Florida could see a decrease in property prices starting next year, according to a new forecast.

Realtor.com has released its 2026 forecast for major cities in Florida, predicting price drops in several counties.

In Orange and Osceola counties, home prices are expected to decrease by an average of 1.6%.

Volusia County is projected to experience a 3.6% drop in home prices.

Brevard County is forecasted to see a 1% decrease in home prices.

Fort Myers is anticipated to have the largest decline, with home prices dropping by more than 10%.

These predicted price drops could provide opportunities for homebuyers in Central Florida as the real estate market adjusts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group