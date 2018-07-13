1 year later: Diver finds couple's lost wedding video in ocean near Venice, Fla.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It might be the best one-year anniversary gift a couple could get: memories of their wedding day.
A Gainesville couple thought the pictures and videos of their big day were lost after their GoPro fell into the water during a paddle boarding mishap.
"It's murky water around that area, and deep. There was no way I was going to get back. I was just, ‘Aww, well, there it goes,’" bride Angel Wilson said.
One year later, diver Jeffrey Heim found their GoPro lodged in between rocks in the ocean near Venice. The memory card remained intact.
"I knew the pictures were pretty sentimental, and myself having lost three Go-pro's previously with lost footage on them, I knew they'd probably want it back," Heim said.
Heim tweeted the video, and after countless re-tweets, he found the couple and returned their wedding memories.
"You've just got to give people the benefit of the doubt. Because there's a lot of good people out there, and this is just a good example of one," groom Tim Wilson said.
