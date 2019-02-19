  • 10 hospitalized in Orange County crash between Lynx bus, vehicles

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fl. - Ten people were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after a crash involving a Lynx bus. 

    Officials said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Silver Star and Hiawassee roads, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    The crash involved a Lynx bus and two vehicles, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Sixteen people were evaluated and 10 were transported to area hopitals.

    The injuries are not believed to be serious.

