10 hospitalized in Orange County crash between Lynx bus, vehicles

ORLANDO, Fl. - Ten people were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after a crash involving a Lynx bus.
Officials said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Silver Star and Hiawassee roads, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The crash involved a Lynx bus and two vehicles, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Sixteen people were evaluated and 10 were transported to area hopitals.
The injuries are not believed to be serious.
