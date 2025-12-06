Man dead after multi-hour standoff in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a standoff at the Jamison Apartments ended this afternoon when a suspect was shot by deputies after firing his weapon.

Deputies said they responded to the Jamison Apartments to investigate a domestic battery incident.OCSO said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, locked himself in the apartment and went on Facebook Live, making suicidal remarks and displaying a handgun.

Throughout the day, hostage negotiators and family members attempted to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully, OCSO said.

Deputies said in an effort to resolve the situation, they deployed a chemical agent, prompting the suspect to exit the building.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon exiting, the suspect lay on the ground but continued to hold the handgun, pointing it at his head.

Just before 9:00 p.m., the suspect fired his weapon, leading deputies to return fire, striking him, OCSO said. Deputies said the suspect was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

