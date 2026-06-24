Storms take a step back on Thursday before making a comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a stormy Wednesday for parts of the area, but lower storm chances arrive for Thursday.

The rain and storms will diminish this evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (WFTV)

Rain and storm chances are lower for Thursday. Scattered activity will develop in the PM hours, but coverage will be lower than on Wednesday. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid 90s.

Storm chances increase for Friday, as moisture quickly returns to the area. Highs to close out the week will be in the mid 90s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (WFTV)

The weekend looks hot with scattered storms. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature some PM storms, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The threat of rain and storms increases once again to start next week, with highs holding in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (WFTV)

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