Osceola County commissioner cleared of ethics violation allegations and will not face impeachment

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A special prosecutor has cleared Osceola County Commissioner Janette Martinez of allegations that she violated city ethics rules, ending an impeachment effort brought against her.

The complaint was filed by Jeremy Fetzer, an ally of Mayor Jackie Espinosa, who alleged Martinez gave special treatment to a friend seeking a food truck permit. Fetzer requested that Martinez be impeached over the allegations.

The City Council voted to move forward with the proceedings and appointed a special prosecutor to review the case.

In an order released today, Special Prosecutor Mayanne Downs found that Martinez did not violate the city code. In her written findings, Downs stated, “The Complaint is factually and legally deficient, and there is no probable cause to support any enforcement proceeding against Commissioner Martinez.”

Martinez sat for an interview with the prosecutor and denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jackie Espinosa remains under investigation by the same special prosecutor regarding her receipt of City Boost 2.0 funds for three of her businesses.

The $50,000 in funding was awarded to her and other businesses using remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read our previous coverage of the case here.

The prosecutor’s letter is attached below.

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