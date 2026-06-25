As average Orange County home prices top $600K, Congress advances housing bill

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A transformative housing bill that could make it easier for Americans to become homeowners is in temporary limbo, but the legislation’s potential impacts have already captured the attention of local leaders.

The bill, in part, looks to address the housing crisis by increasing the housing supply.

It loosens regulations to encourage housing development and limits Wall Street investors’ ability to buy homes that could otherwise go to single families.

The National League of Cities applauded Congress for the bipartisan approval on Wednesday, stating, “Local governments are ready to get to work and expand housing attainability.”

Despite bipartisan support and praise for the legislation, President Trump canceled the bill-signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. He said on Wednesday via Truth Social that he wouldn’t sign the bill until a voting reform package was passed.

Still, if no action is taken, it will become law in ten days. If the president instead vetoes the act, it is likely Congress has the votes to override the veto.

The legislation passed the House in a 358-32 vote, and the Senate voted a day earlier to pass the bill 85-5, well over the two-thirds majority needed in both chambers to override.

Congressman Mike Haridopolos is on the committee that originated the bill. He told Channel 9 he understands the importance of voting reform, but wants to see the housing package signed.

“The cost to build a house, let alone to own a house, has gone up substantially in the last few years. And so, our goal to really reduce costs would, of course, be to increase the supply of housing,” explained Haridopolos.

According to the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies, in 2025, the average sale price for a single-family home was $605,472.

The legislation aims to drive down nationwide housing costs.

It provides grant funding to turn empty buildings into affordable homes, removes regulatory barriers to streamline housing development, allows the use of pre-approved home designs so builders can get permits more quickly, and restricts large institutional lenders from purchasing new single-family homes if they already own at least 350 single-family units.

“People were losing in these bidding wars, not to other individuals looking to buy a house, but to these larger corporations, which in some cases have tax advantages over an individual who’s trying to buy the house,” said Haridopolos.

City of Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose says for years she’s been bombarded with messages coming from investors offering cash to buy her Parramore home.

Rose sees the trend as working against the city’s multiple local initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership.

“We’re continuing to offer homebuyer workshops so that individuals know how to become homeowners and then take the necessary steps with all the other resources we have in place,” said Rose. “Investors coming just to build an apartment complex, that doesn’t increase home ownership in any way.”

According to the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies, data from the 2024 American Community Survey shows that only 21% of Parramore residents own their homes. The same data shows Orange County’s overall homeownership rate is currently 57%.

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