11 suspected internet predators arrested in Volusia County undercover sting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Eleven men were arrested over a five-day undercover sting called "Operation Deviant Desire," according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the men, ages 19 to 55, are accused of traveling to meet a minor for sex, and they face several felony charges.
"It makes you want to throw up, to listen to what these guys are requesting a 14-year-old perform on them and what they want to perform on a 14-year-old," Volsuia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
Deputies said the men arrested are; 25-year-old Pengzhou He, of Sanford; 55-year-old Carlos Charles-Martinez, of Daytona Beach; 29-year-old Laneil Wilkins, of Henrico, Virginia; 26-year-old Mauricio Luna, of Deltona; 33-year-old David Shook, of Altamonte Springs; 33-year-old Kareem Farrelly, of Deltona; 20-year-old Michail Hackett, of Sanford; 37-year-old Gregory Webley, of Fort Pierce; 41-year-old Kumar Speicher, of Jacksonville; 24-year-old Nirajkumar Kapadia, of Winter Park, and 19-year-old Samuel Reyes, of Eustis.
Officials said the men were all chatting online with detectives posing as 14- and 15-year-old children and agreed to meet at public locations in Volusia County.
Several law enforcement agencies participated in the operation, including North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The operation also included the Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Brevard, Putnam and Clay Sheriff's Offices, police from Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Gainesville and Orange Park, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit.
