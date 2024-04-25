‘It’s him’: Daytona Beach police arrest suspect in shooting of teen who was walking to school

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took Daytona Beach police less than 12 hours to track down the person who they say was responsible for a shooting Wednesday morning that sent a teenager to the hospital.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Daytona Beach police officers responded to 1096 Mason Ave. near Derbyshire Park just after 9 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a person who had been shot.

The officers arrived to find the 18-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Halifax Hospital and is expected to survive.

READ: Orlando police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting near downtown

Police have not identified the victim but said he was a student who was walking to school when he was shot.

According to the police department, officers canvassed the area for several hours but weren’t able to identify the shooter.

Later Wednesday night, police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Willie B. Richardson.

READ: Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court

Body-worn camera video released by the police department shows officers from their Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Criminal Investigations Division taking Richardson into custody shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, just hours after the initial shooting call.

He was booked into the Volusia County jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s also being charged with violating his probation.

Richardson is being held on no bond.

READ: Stephan Sterns charged with 1st-degree murder in Madeline Soto’s death

Police have not shared the investigative details of how they identified Richardson as a suspect in the shooting.

They say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police Department Detective Mayberry at (386) 671-5202.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group