  • 11-year-old girl bitten by rattlesnake while camping at Blue Spring State Park

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while visiting Blue Spring State Park.

     

    Related Headlines

    Abigail Bajek’s mother sent Channel 9 pictures of the bite on her foot. She also took a picture of the pygmy rattlesnake that bit Abigail Sunday. 

     

    Doctors at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando gave Abigail several rounds of antivenom, and she is in good spirits, her mother said.  

     

    Pygmy rattlesnakes are venomous and more active this time of year, wildlife officials said. They are common in the southeastern United States. They're easily camouflaged and often hard to spot.

                                            DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

                                      Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

                                                             Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories