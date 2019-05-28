11-year-old girl bitten by rattlesnake while camping at Blue Spring State Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while visiting Blue Spring State Park.
Abigail Bajek’s mother sent Channel 9 pictures of the bite on her foot. She also took a picture of the pygmy rattlesnake that bit Abigail Sunday.
Doctors at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando gave Abigail several rounds of antivenom, and she is in good spirits, her mother said.
Pygmy rattlesnakes are venomous and more active this time of year, wildlife officials said. They are common in the southeastern United States. They're easily camouflaged and often hard to spot.
11yo bitten by pygmy rattler at Blue Springs State Park Sunday, will have another round of anti-venom today, according to her mom, who I spoke w/ last night. Snakes, including venomous ones, are more active this time of year. @LSeabrookWFTV is now looking into the latest stats! pic.twitter.com/107JV2QOxM— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) May 28, 2019
