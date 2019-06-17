12 arrested in Daytona Beach undercover prostitution operation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Twelve people were arrested on prostitution-related charges in Daytona Beach as part of an undercover operation Friday, police said.
The operation took place along the Ridgewood and Atlantic Avenue corridors, according to a news release.
Related Headlines
According to police, 11 women and one man were arrested as part of the operation:
• Lashay R. Brooks (23, Daytona Beach)
• Samantha M. Pantore (24, Daytona Beach)
• Jennifer S. Crawford (38, Daytona Beach)
• Tammy A. Freimiller (31, Port Orange)
• Ashley J. Tamilio (31, Daytona Beach)
• Leandra S. Franko (36, Daytona Beach)
• Rita L. Groves (35, Edgewater)
• Cassandra J. Helms (34, Daytona Beach)
• Melissa A. Matucha (34, Daytona Beach)
• Coquette H. Volk (37, Daytona Beach)
• Deanna Eversole (38, Nicholasville, Kentucky)
• Matthew W. Clausman (30, Daytona Beach)
Clausman is facing a charge of arranging an act of prostitution, jail records show.
Police have arrested 48 people on prostitution-related charges in 2019, according to a news release.
Police arrested 36 people in a similar operation during Bike Week in March.
These are among the 12 people we arrested on Friday as part of an #undercover prostitution operation. #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/TjunFfO58N— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 17, 2019
So far this year, DBPD has arrested 48 people - including these four - on prostitution-related charges as a result of these undercover operations. #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/nHTPFGzNvT— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 17, 2019
Two of the 12 we arrested this weekend during an undercover prostitution operation were also arrested in a similar effort during #bikeweek2019. #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/DuKyn5qFqs— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}