12 arrested in Daytona Beach undercover prostitution operation

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Twelve people were arrested on prostitution-related charges in Daytona Beach as part of an undercover operation Friday, police said. 

    The operation took place along the Ridgewood and Atlantic Avenue corridors, according to a news release. 

    According to police, 11 women and one man were arrested as part of the operation: 

    •    Lashay R. Brooks (23, Daytona Beach)
    •    Samantha M. Pantore (24, Daytona Beach)
    •    Jennifer S. Crawford (38, Daytona Beach)
    •    Tammy A. Freimiller (31, Port Orange)
    •    Ashley J. Tamilio (31, Daytona Beach)
    •    Leandra S. Franko (36, Daytona Beach)
    •    Rita L. Groves (35, Edgewater)
    •    Cassandra J. Helms (34, Daytona Beach) 
    •    Melissa A. Matucha (34, Daytona Beach) 
    •    Coquette H. Volk (37, Daytona Beach) 
    •    Deanna Eversole (38, Nicholasville, Kentucky) 
    •    Matthew W. Clausman (30, Daytona Beach)

    Clausman is facing a charge of arranging an act of prostitution, jail records show. 

    Police have arrested 48 people on prostitution-related charges in 2019, according to a news release. 

    Police arrested 36 people in a similar operation during Bike Week in March.  
     

     

