  • 14-year-old dies after shooting near Mall at Millenia in Orlando, deputies say

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting near the Mall at Millenia on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred near J R Street and Star Bright Drive around 6 p.m.

    The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.

    Deputies said they are searching for suspects and an investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was released by deputies.

     

