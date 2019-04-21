14-year-old dies after shooting near Mall at Millenia in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting near the Mall at Millenia on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred near J R Street and Star Bright Drive around 6 p.m.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.
Deputies said they are searching for suspects and an investigation is ongoing.
No other information was released by deputies.
BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff confirms what neighbors have told us. A 14-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting here on J R Street. There’s a lot of talk about potential suspects based on what some kids saw, but OCSO says suspects are they still on the run right now.— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 20, 2019
BREAKING: Police have blocked off all of J R Street in a neighborhood next to Millenia Mall. Some neighbors say they heard gunshots and others described seeing a car speed away around the same time. pic.twitter.com/WsLaG5Noos— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 20, 2019
