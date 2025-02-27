14-year-old student out of Flagler County arrested after bringing gun to basketball game

FLAGLER, Fla. — A 14-year-old out of Flagler County was arrested for bringing a gun to a basketball game and posting it on social media, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 31, a school resource deputy at Matanzas High School was informed about a photo on social media showing a student holding a handgun in a bathroom at the school’s basketball game.

Students were able to identify the photo and the subject as a student from Indian Trails Middle School.

Deputies looked at surveillance video from the night of the game and saw the suspect repeatedly going in and out of the restroom, even entering the restroom with other students.

Deputies spoke to the student, informing him they were getting a search warrant to go through his phone; he refused, leading to an altercation that placed him in handcuffs.

On Feb. 14, 2025 deputies obtained a search warrant there they found several photos of the student with the gun and confirmed they were taken at the basketball game.

The student was arrested and charged with resisting an officer with violence and exhibition of a weapon on school property.

Investigators found that the student told other students that he had disposed of the gun and no longer had it.

The gun has not been recovered and if you know the whereabouts of the gun, please submit a tip by calling 386-313-4911

